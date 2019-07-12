Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 30th total of 3,105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. 880,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,896,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,316,000 after purchasing an additional 916,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,592,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.