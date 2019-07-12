Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

EIX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,604. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Edison International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edison International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

