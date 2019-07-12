Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, TDAX and IDEX. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.25 million and $34,818.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00274890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.01403165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00027391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,830 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin, TDAX, Kyber Network, IDAX, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

