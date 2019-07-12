Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $114.53

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.53, but opened at $114.53. Eli Lilly And Co shares last traded at $109.82, with a volume of 6,588,753 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,175 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after buying an additional 221,742 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

