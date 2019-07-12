Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.