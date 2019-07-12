Emphy (EPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $855.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Emphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $155,454.00 and approximately $855.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00886767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.