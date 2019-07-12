Energo (TSL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,807.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Energo has a total market capitalization of $833,789.00 and $25,807.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.69 or 0.05580645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00034139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

