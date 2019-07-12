Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.92. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.