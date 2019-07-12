Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) Trading Down 0.9%

Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.96, 100,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,750,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ensco Rowan from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ensco Rowan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get Ensco Rowan alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. Ensco Rowan had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensco Rowan PLC will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Rowan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Rowan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.