Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

ENTG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $36.63. 55,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 30,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $1,211,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,905.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $632,781.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares in the company, valued at $857,855.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

