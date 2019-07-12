Equal 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,317.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Equal has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and DDEX. Equal has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $2,317.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00267655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.01406703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00130296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00025976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,054,934 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

