Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Equity BancShares stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Berglund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $128,010. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

