Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 30th total of 1,520,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,804,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 27.24%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

