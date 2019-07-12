Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.63. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 3,472 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 37.26 and a quick ratio of 37.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Equus Total Return worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

