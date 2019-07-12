Essentia Tops 1-Day Volume of $434,393.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Essentia has a total market cap of $931,026.00 and $434,393.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $661.26 or 0.05635783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00033920 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,206,204 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

