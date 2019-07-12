Ethos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.66 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Ethos has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. Ethos has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.66 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.01404653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00130005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos’ launch date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

