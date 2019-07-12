Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.44

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as low as $37.96. Exchange Income shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 19,114 shares traded.

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 102.10%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

