Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 30th total of 944,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 56.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 181.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54. Exterran has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $351.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.40 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.