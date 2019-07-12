Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FBSS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

In other Fauquier Bankshares news, Director Kevin T. Carter acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,214.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

