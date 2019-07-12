Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.92 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

