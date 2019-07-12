First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the May 30th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of FCBP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 8,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,788. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,921 shares of company stock valued at $193,532.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 651,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

