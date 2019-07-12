FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.57 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. FirstBlood has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $2,771.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00272574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01408319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

