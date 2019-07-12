FirstCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $202,316.00 and $57.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00113044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005242 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00072400 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000570 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

