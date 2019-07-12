FLO Market Capitalization Hits $10.19 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, FLO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $45,514.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,641,921 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

