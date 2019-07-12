Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of FLS opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $33,517,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Flowserve by 20.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,816,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 310,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,295,000 after buying an additional 231,352 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $5,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

