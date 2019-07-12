Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,963,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 30th total of 1,567,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Fluent by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,068,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 730,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 96,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 228,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,155. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $429.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

