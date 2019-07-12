Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 30th total of 170,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Foresight Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 32,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,880. The company has a market cap of $99.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79. Foresight Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foresight Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Foresight Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

