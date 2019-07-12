Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.88. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%.

About Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.