FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $28,652.00 and $46.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00907739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

