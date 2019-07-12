FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $216.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,539.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 976,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

