Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 868 ($11.34).

LON GFRD opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 622.85. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $679.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

