GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $127.50. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $126.60, with a volume of 11,510,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a current ratio of 413.05, a quick ratio of 413.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

