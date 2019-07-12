Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.42

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and traded as high as $43.30. Genesco shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 3,996 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCO. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Genesco alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $692.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,944,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $15,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,734 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Genesco by 23.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.