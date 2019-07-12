Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

GBCI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 224,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.