Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.43 ($4.47).

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 266.30 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 19,890,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.28.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

