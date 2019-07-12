Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €149.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.65 ($151.92).

AIR stock opened at €127.00 ($147.67) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.45.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

