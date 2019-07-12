Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 110 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 105.67.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

