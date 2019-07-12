Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on The Hackett Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.85. 4,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,370. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,367,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,445. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

