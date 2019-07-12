Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GVA. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE GVA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,047. Granite Construction has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,795,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after buying an additional 156,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after buying an additional 76,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

