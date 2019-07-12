Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of -1.82.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Gravity by 8.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gravity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

