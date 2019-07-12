Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $623.22

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.22 and traded as low as $613.77. Greene King shares last traded at $627.60, with a volume of 808,141 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 357 ($4.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 664.09 ($8.68).

Get Greene King alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 623.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. Greene King’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.