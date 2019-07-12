Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,149,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 30th total of 2,660,500 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 233,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $298.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

