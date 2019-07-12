Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.70. Griffon has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.35 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Griffon by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,263 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,532,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,250,000 after acquiring an additional 133,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,004,000 after acquiring an additional 125,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,045 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.