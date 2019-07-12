Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $222.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 155,008 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 million and a P/E ratio of 113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.42.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

