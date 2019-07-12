HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,047,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 30th total of 2,804,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.95. 498,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,592. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.10. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

