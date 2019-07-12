Head to Head Comparison: JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) versus YY (NASDAQ:YY)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMU Ltd- and YY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.28 -$123.24 million N/A N/A YY $2.29 billion 1.86 $321.29 million $7.13 9.47

YY has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility and Risk

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JMU Ltd- and YY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A YY 0 1 8 0 2.89

YY has a consensus target price of $94.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.39%. Given YY’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YY is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of YY shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of YY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- -219.60% -280.86% -120.53% YY 24.06% 12.91% 10.75%

Summary

YY beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

