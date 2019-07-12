Head to Head Contrast: Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) versus PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics -8,839.02% -50.90% -39.83% PDL BioPharma -32.13% 6.86% 5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crispr Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 2 3 7 0 2.42 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $49.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Crispr Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crispr Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 834.01 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -14.30 PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.91 -$68.86 million $0.37 8.57

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Crispr Therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Crispr Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

