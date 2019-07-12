Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $151.19 and last traded at $148.27, with a volume of 17835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $345,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

