Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.7-3.6% to ~$1.59-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.40-8.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $144.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $345,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.