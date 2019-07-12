Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38, Morningstar.com reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.40-8.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.40-8.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $144.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $345,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 154.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 407,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

